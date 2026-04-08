Cancer

Never-Married Adults Have Increased Cancer Incidence

Marital disparities pronounced for gynecologic cancers and for cancers linked to infections, tobacco, alcohol
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Hpv
Cancer
Cigarette Smoking
Marriage
Alcohol

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