New Cancer Cases Predicted to Increase to 34.4 Million by 2050

THURSDAY, July 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- An estimated 20.6 million new cancer cases occurred worldwide in 2024, with incidence burden expected to increase to 34.4 million by 2050, according to a study published online July 8 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.Hyuna Sung, Ph.D., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues described national cancer incidence and mortality by world region and the Human Development Index and used demographic trends to predict the burden in 2050.The researchers found that worldwide, an estimated 20.6 million new cancer cases and 9.8 million deaths occurred in 2024; this was equivalent to 1 in 5 people developing cancer during their lifetime and 1 in 9 men and 1 in 13 women dying. The most frequently diagnosed cancer was lung cancer (12.8 percent of new cases), followed by female breast, colorectal, prostate, and stomach cancers (11.8, 9.9, 7.5, and 4.7 percent, respectively). The leading cause of cancer death was lung cancer, with an estimated 1.9 million deaths (19.1 percent), followed by colorectal, liver, female breast, and stomach cancers (9.4, 7.5, 7.1, and 6.6 percent, respectively). Fourfold to fivefold variation was seen in incidence rates across regions, while mortality rates differed twofold. By 2050, the incidence burden is predicted to reach 34.4 million (67 percent increase), with lower Human Developmental Index countries anticipated to have the largest proportional increases."Every region faces different cancer challenges, so every country needs a unique plan to mitigate the growing burden of cancer. However, cancer prevention must be every country's top priority," coauthor Ahmedin Jemal, D.V.M., Ph.D., also from the American Cancer Society, said in a statement.Several authors are employed by the American Cancer Society, which receives grants from private and corporate foundations, including those associated with companies in the health sector.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter