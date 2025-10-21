Cancer

Niraparib Plus AAP Improves Survival in mCSPC With HRR Gene Alterations

Significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival seen first in BRCA subgroup
Male doctor and prostate cancer patient are discussing about prostate cancer test report. Diagnostic, prevention of men diseases, healthcare, medical service, consultation, healthy lifestyle concept.
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Prostate Cancer
Genetics
Prostate Management
Men's Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com