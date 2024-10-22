No Objective Improvement Seen in Cognitive Function With Exercise During Chemo

TUESDAY, Oct. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Aerobic exercise does not result in differences in objective cognitive function after chemotherapy completion among women with breast cancer, according to a study published online Oct. 21 in Cancer.

Jennifer Brunet, Ph.D., from the University of Ottawa in Ontario, Canada, and colleagues examined the effects of an aerobic exercise intervention initiated during chemotherapy versus usual care on objectively measured cognitive function and self‐reported cognitive function and on the impact of cognitive impairment on quality of life postintervention in a two-arm, two-center randomized control trial. A total of 57 women with stage I to III breast cancer and awaiting chemotherapy were randomly assigned to receive aerobic exercise initiated with chemotherapy or usual care during chemotherapy and aerobic exercise initiated after completion of chemotherapy (28 and 29 women, respectively). The intervention lasted 12 to 24 weeks and included supervised aerobic training and exercise at home.

The researchers found that after accounting for multiple testing, there were no significant differences between the groups in objective cognitive function outcomes postintervention. Significant differences favoring the aerobic exercise group were seen in four of six self-reported cognitive function outcomes.

"In conclusion, among women initiating chemotherapy for breast cancer, an aerobic exercise intervention offered during chemotherapy did not result in significant differences in objective cognitive function after chemotherapy completion in comparison to usual care," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text