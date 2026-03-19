Cancer

NPM1 Measurable Residual Disease Prognostic in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Patients testing positive for NPM1 MRD pre-alloHCT have significantly increased rates of relapse, reduced overall survival
acute myeloid leukemia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Genetics
Leukemia
Blood Test
Biomarkers

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