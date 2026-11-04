Cancer

Obesity Linked to Early-Onset Cancer Risk in Young Adults

Higher 10-year cumulative incidence seen for those with class I obesity based on BMI and abdominal obesity
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cancer
Obesity
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Overweight
Thyroid Cancer
Young Adult