Odds of HPV-Related Cancers Up for People With HIV, Solid Organ Transplant Recipients

FRIDAY, July 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The odds of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related cancers are increased among people with HIV (PWH) and solid organ transplant recipients (SOTRs), according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Network Open.Eva Meglic, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues compared the odds of HPV-related cancers in PWH and SOTRs with control participants in a nested case-control study. HPV-related cancer cases were matched with controls based on sex, year of birth, and region of birth (32,093 cases and 320,930 matched control encounters).The researchers found that compared with controls, both PWH and SOTRs had increased odds of HPV-related cancers (adjusted odds ratios, 4.50 and 2.23, respectively). The highest site-specific odds were seen for anal and penile cancer among PWH (adjusted odds ratios, 58.79 and 8.05, respectively) and for vulvar and penile cancers among SOTRs (adjusted odds ratios, 7.07 and 6.01, respectively), with variation seen by organ sites and time since transplant. Increased odds were seen in association with lower nadir and current CD4 counts (adjusted odds ratios, 5.90 and 8.62, respectively), shorter duration of viral suppression, and higher peak plasma HIV RNA levels (adjusted odds ratios 7.04 and 5.66, respectively) in PWH. In both groups, sociodemographic factors such as lower income and nonmarried status were seen in association with elevated odds."These findings underscore the need for strengthened prevention, including timely HPV vaccination, improved screening, and optimized immunosuppressive management to reduce the burden of HPV-related cancer in these populations," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter