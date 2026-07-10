Cancer

Odds of HPV-Related Cancers Up for People With HIV, Solid Organ Transplant Recipients

Sociodemographic factors such as lower income, nonmarried status also linked to increased odds for PWH, SOTRs
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Hpv
Cancer
Organ Transplants
HIV/AIDS
Social Determinants of Health
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