Cancer

One in 10 Teens, Young Adults With Cancer Later Develop Metastatic Recurrence

Variance in incidence seen across cancer types, but consistently increased with later stage at initial diagnosis
woman cancer man chemo
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Cancer
Cancer Screenings
Young Adult

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com