Cancer

Online Tool Enables Communication of Genetic Testing Results With Family Members

Most enrolled first- and second-degree relatives ordered genetic testing, but enrollment was low
Online Tool Enables Communication of Genetic Testing Results With Family Members
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Computers
Cancer
Family
genetic testing

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