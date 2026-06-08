Cancer

Oral Drug Combo Effective for Older Patients With Acute Myeloid Leukemia

47 percent of patients had complete response; median overall survival 15.5 months with decitabine-cedazuridine plus venetoclax
acute myeloid leukemia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
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Survival
Chemotherapy
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