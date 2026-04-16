Cancer

Ovarian Cancer Incidence, Mortality Elevated in High Radon Zone

Significantly higher risks seen for postmenopausal women living in high versus low radon zone
ovarian cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Environment
Mortality
Ovarian Cancer
Radon

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