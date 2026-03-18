Cancer

Overall Cancer Incidence Not Higher With Medically Assisted Reproduction

Higher incidence was seen for certain cancers, but excess numbers of these cancers were small
female reproductive system
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Infertility
Breast Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Lung Cancer
Women's Health
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
IVF
melanoma

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