Cancer

Patient-, Clinician-Directed Nudges Increase Rates of Serious Illness Conversations in Oncology Setting

Significantly higher rates of SICs seen for patients in the combined-nudge group versus the control group receiving no nudges
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Cancer
Doctors
Public Health
Patients
Oncology
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