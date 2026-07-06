Cancer

Pembrolizumab-Belzutifan Tied to Improved Disease-Free Survival in Renal Cell Carcinoma

More adverse events of grade 3 or higher reported for participants receiving pembrolizumab-belzutifan than pembrolizumab-placebo
kidney cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Prescription Drugs
Kidney Cancer
Pembrolizumab
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