Cancer

Peptide Vaccine Targeting KRAS Mutations Promising for Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

Significant mKRAS-specific T-cell response elicited by vaccination in 18 of 20 individuals with predisposition to PDAC
pancreas pancreatic
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vaccines
Pancreatic Cancer
Cancer Vaccine
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