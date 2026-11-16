MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Women with higher levels of two per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have an increased risk for estrogen receptor (ER)-negative breast cancer, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.Che-Jung Chang, Ph.D., from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and colleagues conducted a case-cohort study involving 1,609 breast cancer cases and 2,269 subcohort participants to examine the association between PFAS and breast cancer. ER-negative cases were oversampled to improve statistical power (324 ER-negative; 1,120 ER-positive).The researchers found associations between certain PFAS and ER-negative tumors. Positive associations were seen for perfluoro-n-octanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane-1-sulfonic acid (PFOS; hazard ratiosquartile [Q]4 versus Q1, 1.67 [95 percent confidence interval, 1.10 to 2.53] and 1.93 [1.15 to 3.22]); a trend was seen for n-methylperfluoro-1-octanesulfonamidoacetic acid (hazard ratioQ4 versus Q1, 1.42 [0.99 to 2.04]). Inverse associations were seen for perfluoro-n-tridecanoic acid with ER-negative tumors (hazard ratioQ4 versus Q1, 0.63 [0.41 to 0.97]). A positive association was seen for perfluorooctane sulfonamide, which was detected infrequently, and ER-positive tumors (hazard ratio, 1.36 [1.03 to 1.81]). Associations for both PFOA and PFOS with ER-negative breast cancer were further supported in a meta-analysis (relative risks, 1.30 [1.05 to 1.62] and 1.20 [0.91 to 1.58])."Although PFAS are persistent in the environment and in our bodies, exposure to them is still potentially modifiable, meaning people can take steps to reduce their exposure, and these findings could open new avenues for prevention," Chang said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter