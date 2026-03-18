PFOS, PFHA, Mono-Iso-Nonyl-Phthalate Can Predict Lung Cancer Mortality

WEDNESDAY, March 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A model composed of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluoroheptanoic acid (PFHA), and the plasticizer mono-iso-nonyl-phthalate can predict lung cancer mortality, according to a study published online March 4 in Clinical Cancer Research.Ehsan Irajizad, Ph.D., from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and colleagues screened for 29 known microplastics, forever plastics (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances [PFAS]), and plasticizer chemicals in 245 sera collected preceding a lung cancer diagnosis and in 1,200 noncase sera from individuals with a history of smoking.The researchers observed associations for higher circulating levels of PFOS, PFHA, and mono-iso-nonyl-phthalate with an increased risk for lung cancer death, but not with lung cancer incidence. Individuals with PFAP scores (PFOS + PFHA + mono-iso-nonyl-phthalate) in the highest quantile had a significantly higher risk for death from lung cancer compared with the lowest quantile, with cause-specific and subdistributional hazard ratios of 1.86 and 1.82, respectively. Across strata defined by age, sex, smoking history, histologic subtype, and stage at diagnosis, the PFAP model remained an independent predictor of lung cancer-specific mortality."These findings highlight the potential for personalized blood-based assessment of PFAS and plasticizers exposure and determinants of lung cancer mortality outcomes," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter