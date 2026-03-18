Cancer

PFOS, PFHA, Mono-Iso-Nonyl-Phthalate Can Predict Lung Cancer Mortality

Individuals with PFAP scores in highest versus lowest quantile had significantly higher risk for death from lung cancer
lung cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Lung Cancer
Mortality
microplastics

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