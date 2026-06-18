PFS Improved With Talquetamab in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

THURSDAY, June 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who had previously received at least one line of therapy, talquetamab plus daratumumab and pomalidomide (Tal-DP) and talquetamab plus daratumumab (Tal-D) yield longer progression-free survival than daratumumab plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone (DPd), according to a study published online June 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine.Roberto Mina, M.D., from the University of Turin in Italy, and colleagues randomly assigned patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who had previously received at least one line of therapy to receive Tal-DP, Tal-D, or DPd in a phase 3 trial (287, 287, and 290 patients, respectively).The researchers found that at a median follow-up of 24.6 months (interim analysis), progression-free survival was significantly longer with Tal-DP and Tal-D than with DPd (24-month estimate, 81.3 and 77.6 percent, respectively, versus 51.2 percent; hazard ratios for disease progression or death, 0.28 and 0.33, respectively). Compared with DPd, the overall response was higher with Tal-DP and Tal-D, as was complete response or better and measurable residual disease-negative complete response. At 24 months, overall survival was 89.2 and 87.9 percent versus 79.1 percent with Tal-DP and Tal-D, respectively, versus DPd (hazard ratios for death, 0.47 and 0.51, respectively)."When multiple myeloma comes back, it can be incredibly difficult for patients and their families," coauthor Peter M. Voorhees, M.D., from the Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Charlotte, North Carolina, said in a statement. "This study suggests we may be able to offer a treatment to give patients more time, better disease control, and most importantly, renewed hope."Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson, which manufactures talquetamab and funded the study.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter