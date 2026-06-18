Cancer

PFS Improved With Talquetamab in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Both Tal-DP and Tal-D yielded longer progression-free survival than DPd in those who had received at least one line of therapy
multiple myeloma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Survival
Prescription Drugs
Multiple Myeloma
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