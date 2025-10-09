Polygenic Risk Score 313 Can Predict Risk for Breast Cancer After In Situ Disease

THURSDAY, Oct. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For women with in situ breast disease, the 313-single nucleotide polymorphism breast cancer polygenic risk score (PRS313) can predict the likelihood of developing future breast cancer, according to a study published online Oct. 1 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.Jasmine Timbres, from King's College London, and colleagues evaluated whether the PRS313 can predict the likelihood of developing ipsilateral or contralateral breast cancer after diagnosis of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS; 2,169 patients) or lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS; 185 patients). Data were obtained from the Investigate the genetiCs of In situ Carcinoma of the ductaL subtypE (ICICLE) and A study to investigate the Genetics of LobulAr Carcinoma In situ in EuRope (GLACIER) studies; patients were followed for a median of 11 years.The researchers observed a significant association between increasing continuous PRS313 and the risk for contralateral disease following DCIS (hazard ratio, 1.30). A significant association was also seen between PRS313 and ipsilateral disease after LCIS (hazard ratio, 2.16)."The associations found in this study could be useful in helping women decide their treatment options after a diagnosis of DCIS or LCIS," lead author Elinor J. Sawyer, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., also from King's College London, said in a statement. "By looking at the full picture, rather than just how cells look under a microscope, we can give women more accurate information about their personal risk of recurrence. This could help them make more informed choices about their treatment options and what's right for them."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter