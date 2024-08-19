Poor Psychological Outcomes Seen for Patients With Rare Cancers

MONDAY, Aug. 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with rare cancers have poor psychological outcomes, according to a review and meta-analysis published in the June issue of eClinicalMedicine.

Chen Ee Low, from the School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to examine the psychological outcomes of patients with rare cancers. All peer-reviewed English language studies published since 2000 to Jan. 30, 2024, that evaluated the prevalence, incidence, and risk for depression, anxiety, suicide, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in patients with rare cancers were included (32 studies; 57,470 patients).

The researchers identified a significant increased risk-ratio of depression and anxiety (risk ratios, 2.61 and 2.66, respectively) for patients with rare cancer versus healthy controls. The incidence of suicide was high (315 per 100,000 person-years), as were the prevalence rates of depression, anxiety, and PTSD (17, 20, and 18 percent, respectively). Suicide incidence and PTSD prevalence were significantly higher for patients with rare cancers versus those with common cancer types. Risk factors for negative psychological outcomes included having advanced disease, chemotherapy treatment, and lower income and social status.

"We emphasize the critical imperative for early detection and increased support for this vulnerable group," the authors write. "Urgent interventions and further research are warranted to elucidate additional risk and protective factors to devise targeted strategies to alleviate the burden of depression and anxiety in these vulnerable individuals."

Abstract/Full Text