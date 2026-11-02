Cancer

Postop Morbidity Lower With Laparoscopic Versus Open Resection of Colorectal Liver Metastases

No difference found in morbidity between groups among those who received preoperative systemic therapy
hospital surgery
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Cancer
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Mortality
Liver Disease
Morbidity
Oncology