Cancer

Pre-Prostate Biopsy MRI Use Increased From 2017 to 2026

Significant variation seen by race, with increased likelihood of MRI in non-Hispanic Whites versus non-Hispanic Blacks
MRI
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Race
Mri
Prostate Cancer
Disparities
Biopsy
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