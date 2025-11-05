Cancer

Prevalence of Key Cancer Susceptibility Genes Higher Than Expected

Study reveals 5.05 percent of individuals carry pathogenic/likely pathogenic variants in in large, unselected U.S. population
3d rendered medically accurate illustration of leucocytes attacking a cancer cell
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Cancer
Genetics
Cancer Screenings
Cancer Risk Factors
genetic testing

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com