Problem-Solving Strategy Boosts Mental Health in Young Adults With Cancer

TUESDAY, May 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A problem-solving skills training intervention is effective at reducing depression and anxiety in young adults newly diagnosed with cancer, according to a study published online April 21 in JAMA Network Open.Katie A. Devine, Ph.D., from Rutgers Cancer Institute in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and colleagues assessed whether the Bright IDEAS-Young Adult problem-solving skills training intervention based on cognitive behavioral therapy is effective in reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety and improving health-related quality of life for young adults newly diagnosed with cancer compared with enhanced usual care with standard psychosocial care. The analysis included 344 young adults (aged 18 to 39 years) within four months of a first cancer diagnosis and undergoing systemic therapy.The researchers found that at six months, the Bright IDEAS group showed significantly greater improvements than enhanced usual care for depression (effect size estimate, −3.23 points), anxiety (effect size estimate,−2.43 points), and health-related quality of life (effect size estimate, 3.40 points). Improvements in depression and anxiety were partially due to increased problem-solving ability, driven by reductions in negative problem orientation. Treatment effect was moderated by sex and education, with the treatment effect on anxiety greater for men (effect size estimate, −5.29 points) and the treatment effect on anxiety and depression (effect size estimates, −6.94 points and −7.47 points, respectively) greater for those with lower education."Bright IDEAS participants felt less overwhelmed and more empowered," Devine said in a statement. "This shows that a relatively brief intervention delivered by trained professionals can have a profound impact on patient well-being."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter