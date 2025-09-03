Prostate Cancer Incidence Trends Increasing

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Prostate cancer incidence is increasing, according to a report published online Sept. 2 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.Tyler B. Kratzer, M.P.H., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues used population‐based incidence and mortality data to provide an overview of prostate cancer occurrence.The authors observed a reversal in prostate cancer incidence trends from a decline of 6.4 percent per year during 2007 to 2014 to an increase of 3.0 percent per year during 2014 through 2021. The increasing trend was seen in distant-stage disease in men younger than 55 years, regional/distant-stage disease in men aged 55 to 69 years, and early-stage disease in men aged 70 years and older. Distant-stage disease increased by 2.6, 6.0, and 6.2 percent annually in men aged younger than 55 years, those aged 55 to 69 years, and those aged 70 years and older, respectively, during the past decade. Compared with Black and White men, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian American/Pacific Islander, and Hispanic men were less likely to be diagnosed with localized disease (64 to 67 versus 71 to 72 percent). Compared with White men, American Indian/Alaska Native men had a 13 percent lower incidence but 12 percent higher prostate cancer mortality, while Black men had a 67 percent higher incidence and double the prostate cancer mortality."Our report underscores the need to redouble efforts to optimize early diagnosis that minimizes overdetection and to also ensure those strategies reach Black and Native American communities in particular," senior author Rebecca L. Siegel, M.P.H., from the American Cancer Society, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter