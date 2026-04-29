Cancer

Prostate Cancer Overdiagnosis Increases Substantially With Age

Men diagnosed at screening aged 50 years projected to have 16 percent chance that cancer would not have been detected within 15 years
Prostate Cancer Screening
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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