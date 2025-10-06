Cancer

Protein Markers of Inflammation Tied to Fatigue in Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Positive within-person associations seen between general fatigue and TNF-α, sTNF-RII, IL-6; and between physical fatigue and TNF-α, sTNF-RII, CRP
blood test
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Inflammation
Journal
Breast Cancer
Fatigue
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com