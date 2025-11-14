Proton Pump Inhibitor Use Linked to Poorer Survival in Breast Cancer

FRIDAY, Nov. 14, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Commonly used noncancer medications, including proton pump inhibitors, are associated with poorer survival and adverse events for patients with breast cancer, according to a study published online Oct. 29 in Cancer Medicine.Natansh D. Modi, Ph.D., from the Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute in Australia, and colleagues examined the associations between commonly used noncancer medications and survival in patients with breast cancer using pooled individual participant data from 23,211 patients from 19 breast cancer trials.The researchers found an association for proton pump inhibitor use with poorer overall survival and progression-free survival (hazard ratios, 1.19 and 1.11, respectively) and with an increased risk for grade ≥3 adverse events (odds ratio, 1.36). Higher adverse event rates were seen in association with beta-blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors/angiotensin receptor blockers, and calcium channel blockers, but no significant impact on survival was seen. No significant associations with survival or adverse events were seen with statins or metformin."Our results don't suggest that people should stop taking their noncancer medicines, but it underlines how important it is for doctors to regularly review patient medications because people are living longer and managing multiple health issues," Modi said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter