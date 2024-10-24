Protracted Radiation Exposure Linked to Hematologic Cancer Mortality

THURSDAY, Oct. 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Protracted low-dose exposure to ionizing radiation among radiation-monitored workers is associated with mortality due to some hematologic malignancies, according to a study published online in the October issue of The Lancet Hematology.

Klervi Leuraud, Ph.D., from the Institut de Radioprotection et de Sûreté Nucléaire in Fontenay-aux-Roses, France, and colleagues examined the associations between radiation dose and mortality due to hematologic malignancies in a cohort of 309,932 radiation-monitored workers employed for at least one year by nuclear facilities in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The researchers found that a linear model described the association between cumulative dose to red bone marrow, lagged two years, and leukemia (excluding chronic lymphocytic leukemia; excess relative rate per Gy, 2.68), which was not modified by neutron exposure, internal contamination monitoring status, or period of hire. For chronic myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes alone or combined with acute myeloid leukemia, positive associations were also seen (excess relative rates per Gy, 9.57, 3.19, and 1.55, respectively). For acute lymphoblastic leukemia or chronic lymphocytic leukemia, no significant association was seen. There was a positive association between radiation dose and multiple myeloma (excess relative rate per Gy, 1.62); minimal evidence of association was seen between radiation dose and non-Hodgkin or Hodgkin lymphoma mortality.

"Studies of people exposed to low doses of radiation add to our understanding of radiation risks at the exposure levels of contemporary concern, and thus can inform radiation protection efforts," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)