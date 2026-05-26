Cancer

PSA Screening Likely Yields Reduction in Prostate Cancer-Specific Mortality

Reduction in prostate cancer-specific mortality corresponds to two fewer deaths per 1,000
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prostate Cancer
Mortality
Diagnosis
Cancer Screenings
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