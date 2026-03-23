Cancer

Psychosocial Factors Not Linked to Increased Risk for Most Types of Cancer

Perceived social support, currently not in relationship, loss event linked to increased risk for lung cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mental Health
Social Networks
Cancer
Lung Cancer

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