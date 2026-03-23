Psychosocial Factors Not Linked to Increased Risk for Most Types of Cancer

MONDAY, March 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Psychosocial factors are not associated with an increased risk for most types of cancer, according to a study published online March 23 in Cancer.Lonneke A. van Tuijl, Ph.D., from the University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands, and colleagues examined the association between psychosocial factors and cancer incidence via an individual participant data meta-analysis. Data from 22 cohorts with at least one psychosocial variable of interest at baseline were included (up to 421,799 participants; 4,378,582 person-years of follow-up).The researchers observed no associations for psychosocial factors with an increased risk for overall cancer, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as cancers with alcohol with a common potential causal factor. An increased risk for lung cancer was seen in association with perceived social support (PSS), currently not in a relationship, and a loss event (hazard ratios, 1.09 to 1.55). When adjusting for known risk factors such as a family history of cancer, estimates decreased for PSS and relationship status (hazard ratios, 1.05 to 1.08). Findings were similar for relationship status and for cancers with tobacco smoking as a common potential causal factor.The Psychosocial Factors and Cancer consortium "has spent the last years researching a commonly held belief -- that poor mental health or other potential psychosocial stressors can increase the risk of developing cancer. Our findings do not support this notion," van Tuijl said in a statement. "Furthermore, many of the small effects observed are often explained by unhealthy behaviors."One author disclosed ties to Janssen Pharmaceuticals.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter