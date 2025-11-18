Cancer

Quality Improvement Collaborative Reduces Rate of Missed Radiotherapy

Reductions of 39.8 and 31.7 percent in no-show rates seen at the patient and program levels, respectively
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
