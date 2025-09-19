Cancer

Radiation Exposure From Medical Imaging Linked to Hematologic Cancer Risk in Children

10.1 percent of hematologic cancers in this cohort may have been attributable to radiation exposure from medical imaging
child cancer chemotherapy
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Health
Cancer
Imaging Devices
Radiation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com