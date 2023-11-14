Rate of New Lung Cancer Cases Has Decreased Over Last Five Years

TUESDAY, Nov. 14, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The rate of new lung cancer cases has decreased and survival has improved over the last five years, according to the State of Lung Cancer 2023 report published Nov. 14 by the American Lung Association.

In the report, researchers present the latest national and state-by-state lung cancer data, including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, and screening rates.

According to the report, almost 238,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023, with the lowest rate in Utah and highest rate in Kentucky; nationally, the rate of new cases decreased 8 percent during the last five years. The national average of people alive five years after a lung cancer diagnosis is 26.6 percent, which marks an improvement of 22 percent over the last five years. Only 26.6 percent of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at an early stage, while 44 percent are identified at a late stage. During the last five years, early diagnosis rates increased 9 percent nationally; the five-year survival rate was 63 and 8 percent for diagnosis at an early and late stage, respectively. Nationally, 20.6 percent of cases did not receive any treatment, with a 2 percent improvement noted over the last five years. Nationally, only 4.5 percent of those at high risk for lung cancer were screened, with rates varying from 11.9 to 0.7 percent in Massachusetts and California, respectively.

"While we have seen an improvement in lung cancer survival rates for people of color, more work needs to be done to address persistent health disparities," Harold Wimmer, president and chief executive officer of the American Lung Association, said in a statement. "Overall, people of color who are diagnosed with lung cancer are less likely to be diagnosed early, less likely to receive surgical treatment, and more likely to receive no treatment."

State of Lung Cancer 2023 Report