Cancer

Rates of Documented Prostate Cancer Screening Shared Decision-Making Very Low

However, when these discussions do occur, they are positively associated with screening
prostate cancer screening
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Management
Men's Health
Cancer Screenings
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