Recommendations Updated for Radiation Therapy in Pancreatic Cancer

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Updated recommendations are presented for the use of radiation therapy (RT) in pancreatic cancer in a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology and published online Aug. 11 in Practical Radiation Oncology.Michael D. Chuong, M.D., from the Baptist Health Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute in Miami, and colleagues addressed four key questions relating to RT use for treatment of pancreatic cancer in a variety of clinical settings.According to the guideline, all patients are recommended to undergo multidisciplinary evaluation and decision-making. RT is conditionally recommended in the preoperative and postoperative settings for resectable disease for patients with nonmetastatic pancreatic cancer. For borderline resectable disease, RT is recommended preoperatively; in the locally advanced setting, it is recommended definitively. Conventional fractionation or moderate hypofractionation is recommended for preoperative RT, and conventional fractionation is recommended for postoperative RT. Conventional fractionation is appropriate in the definitive setting; emerging evidence supports dose escalation using stereotactic body radiation therapy or moderate hypofractionation. For preoperative, postoperative, and definitive RT, elective coverage of at-risk anatomic regions is recommended. RT is recommended for patients without prior RT in the locally recurrent setting and conditionally recommended for those who have previously received RT. For patients with bleeding, pain, and obstruction, palliative RT is recommended. RT is conditionally recommended to metastatic lesions and the primary tumor if not previously treated with definitive local therapy in patients with oligometastatic and oligoprogressive pancreatic cancer."Pancreatic cancer requires coordinated, multidisciplinary care because treatment decisions depend heavily on whether a tumor can be removed surgically and how the cancer responds to chemotherapy," Chuong said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter