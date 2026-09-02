Cancer

Recommendations Updated for Radiation Therapy in Pancreatic Cancer

All patients recommended to undergo multidisciplinary evaluation and decision-making
pancreas pancreatic pancreatitis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pancreatic Cancer
Radiation
Guideline
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