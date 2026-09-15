Cancer

Relapse Rare After Appendiceal Adenocarcinoma Resection

Adjuvant chemotherapy was not associated with improved relapse-free survival or overall survival
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Cancer
Genetics
Chemotherapy
Gastrointestinal Disorders
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