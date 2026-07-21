Cancer

Remote Patient-Reported Outcome Monitoring Empowers Patients With Cancer

Greatest benefits seen for traditionally underserved patient groups
black woman chemo cancer
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Medical Technology
Cancer
Disparities
Telemedicine
Health Care
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