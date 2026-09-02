Cancer

Residential Context Has Larger Impact on Ovarian Cancer Survival in Black Women

Black women residing in low and high SVI areas had significantly greater hazards of death than White women
patient doctor black woman
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Survival
Race
Women's Health
Ovarian Cancer
Social Determinants of Health
Health Disparities
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