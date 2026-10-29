Residential Fine Particulate Matter Linked to Minimal Residual Disease in Pediatric Leukemia

THURSDAY, Oct. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For pediatric patients with high-risk B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), residential fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations during induction therapy are associated with positive end-of-induction (EOI) minimal residual disease (MRD), according to a study published online Oct. 24 in JNCI Cancer Spectrum.Thanh T. Hoang, Ph.D., from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and colleagues analyzed 2,125 pediatric patients with ALL. Daily PM2.5 estimates were obtained and linked to patients' residential and treatment center census tracts. The mean daily PM2.5 during induction was calculated using two definitions: solely based on residential address and based on treatment center for days 1 to 7, followed by patients' residence for days 8 to EOI.The researchers found that for B-ALL, mean daily residential PM2.5 during induction was associated with positive EOI MRD in quartiles 2 and 3 (adjusted odds ratios, 1.56 and 1.51, respectively), but not in quartile 4. Across all three quartiles, the association strengthened when limited to National Cancer Institute high-risk B-ALL (adjusted odds ratio range, 1.73 to 2.28)."This study adds to the literature supporting the role of environmental risk factors in treatment outcomes in children diagnosed with ALL and may warrant future interventions to reduce exposure, which may ultimately improve treatment response," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter