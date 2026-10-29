Cancer

Residential Fine Particulate Matter Linked to Minimal Residual Disease in Pediatric Leukemia

Residential PM2.5 linked to positive end of induction minimal residual disease for patients with high-risk B-ALL
air pollution
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Air Pollution
Leukemia
Biomarkers
Children