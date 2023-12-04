Risk for Chronic Health Conditions Increased for Young LGB Cancer Survivors

MONDAY, Dec. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for chronic health conditions is increased for lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) adolescent and young adult cancer survivors (AYACS) compared with LGB individuals without a history of cancer and heterosexual AYACS, according to a study published online Dec. 4 in Cancer.

Amy M. Berkman, M.D., from the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, and colleagues examined the extent to which sexual orientation is associated with excess burden of chronic conditions in AYACS. Data were included for 170 LGB AYACS; 1,700 LGB individuals without a history of cancer; and 1,700 heterosexual AYACS.

LGB survivors were less likely than heterosexual survivors to be married and were more likely to have never been married. The researchers found that compared with LGB individuals without a history of cancer and heterosexual survivors, LGB survivors were more likely to have incomes between 100 and 200 percent of the federal poverty level and were less likely to report incomes above 200 percent of the federal poverty level. The odds of chronic health conditions were higher for LGB survivors than LGB individuals without a history of cancer and heterosexual survivors (odds ratios, 2.45 and 2.16, respectively).

"This study highlights significant health disparities that affect the LGB cancer survivor community and points to the need for specialized care and attention for these individuals during and after their cancer treatment to address their heightened risk of chronic health issues," lead author Michael E. Roth, M.D., of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, said in a statement. "This could hopefully lead to more equitable health care for sexual and gender minority populations."

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)