Cancer

Risk for Second Cancer Low for Women Treated for Early, Invasive Breast Cancer

Contralateral breast cancer drives overall increase, especially in younger women
breast cancer ribbon
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Survival
Cancer
Breast Cancer
Women's Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com