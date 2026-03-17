Cancer

Romiplostim Helps Prevent Serious Complication of Chemotherapy

Significantly more patients had no chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia-induced modification of chemo dose with romiplostim versus placebo
chemotherapy woman
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Blood Disorders
Cancer
Prescription Drugs
Side Effects
Chemotherapy

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