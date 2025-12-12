Cancer

SABCS: Menopausal Hormone Therapy Does Not Increase Breast Cancer Risk in BRCA Carriers

No increase in risk for breast cancer seen for BRCA carriers following predominantly surgical menopause
pills glass of water
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Genetics
Breast Cancer
Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com