Cancer

SABCS: Omission of SLNB Safe in Clinically T1-2 Node-Negative Breast Cancer

Noninferior five-year regional recurrence rates and regional recurrence-free survival reported with omission of SLNB
breast cancer lymph nodes
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Surgery
Survival
Breast Cancer
Biopsy
Lymph Nodes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com