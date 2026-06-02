Sacituzumab Govitecan Shows Encouraging Results for Aggressive Endometrial Cancer

TUESDAY, June 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A Trop-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate, sacituzumab govitecan (SG), demonstrates encouraging efficacy in a pretreated population with aggressive recurrent endometrial cancer (EC), according to a study published online May 14 in Clinical Cancer Research.Alessandro D. Santin, M.D., from Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues conducted a phase 2, two-stage, open-label investigator-initiated trial involving patients with persistent/recurrent EC who had progressed following one or more prior chemotherapies. Fifty patients were screened and 21 enrolled during stage 1; 34 were screened and 29 enrolled during stage 2. Overall, 42 patients (84 percent) harbored serous carcinoma, carcinosarcoma, or grade 3 endometrioid tumors.Patients had received a median of two prior therapies, and half had failed pembrolizumab/dostarlimab. The researchers found that the objective response rate was 28 percent at a median follow-up of 11 months, including complete response and partial response (4 and 24 percent, respectively). The median duration of response was 9.3 months; four patients were still responding. The clinical benefit ratio was 52 percent. Median progression-free survival was 5.5 months, and overall survival was 17.5 months. Eighty-eight percent of participants had grade 3 to 4 toxicity, with no attributable deaths. Mean H-scores, which assessed Trop-2 expression, did not predict response."The results of our Investigator Initiated Trial complement and extend the TROPiCS-03 Trial results by demonstrating significant clinical activity of SG not only against the most common histological types of uterine cancer (endometrioid tumors) but also in patients harboring biologically aggressive endometrial tumors such as uterine serous carcinoma and carcinosarcoma," Santin said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Gilead; the study drug was supplied by Gilead Sciences, Inc.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter