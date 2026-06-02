Cancer

Sacituzumab Govitecan Shows Encouraging Results for Aggressive Endometrial Cancer

Objective response rate was 28 percent, and median duration of response was 9.3 months
uterine endometrial cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cancer
Women's Health
Clinical Trials
Uterine Cancer
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