Cancer

Severe Male Fertility Impairment Tied to Increased Risk for Nonreproductive Cancers

Findings seen for colorectal, thyroid cancers among men achieving paternity through intracytoplasmic sperm injection, donated spermatozoa
sperm fertility
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Men's Problems
Infertility
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Public Health
Thyroid Cancer
Cancer Risk Factors

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