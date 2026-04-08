Cancer

Shape-Sensing Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy Safe for Identifying Lung Cancer

From 2019 to 2024, there was an increase in early lung cancer detection and decrease in local/advanced diagnosis
lung cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Lung Cancer
Therapy & Procedures
Robotics
Diagnosis

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