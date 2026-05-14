Cancer

Sigmoidoscopy Screening Can Reduce Colorectal Cancer Incidence, Death

Reduction in CRC incidence seen in men and women, with greater reduction in men, while CRC death only reduced among men
colon colorectal cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Mortality
Therapy & Procedures
Endoscopy
Gender
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