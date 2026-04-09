Cancer

Significant Incidental Findings on Low-Dose CT Linked to Increased Risk for Extrapulmonary Cancer Diagnosis

Cancer SIFs associated with increased risk for extrapulmonary cancer diagnosis in the year following an LDCT lung cancer screening exam
Radiologist lungs CT
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cancer
Screening
Lung Cancer
Leukemia
Lymphoma
Urothelial Cancer
CT scan

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